NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $243.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00010301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00082405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,348,003 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,348,003 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.24957113 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $246,549,311.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

