Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Hits $12.87 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $137.96 million and $12.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,788.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00422627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00096016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00716733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00582316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,117,790,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,603,526,858 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

