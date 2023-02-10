NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.97

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.97 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 60.10 ($0.72). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 56,463 shares changing hands.

NetScientific Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £18.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.08.

NetScientific Company Profile



NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

See Also

