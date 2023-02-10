Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Nevro Stock Down 2.3 %
NVRO opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
