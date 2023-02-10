Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NVRO opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nevro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nevro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

