New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

New Relic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,608 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in New Relic by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Relic by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

