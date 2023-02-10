Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.13% of Newell Brands worth $122,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.