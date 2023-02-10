News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Down to $20.85

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $19.66. News shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 337,461 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
