NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in January

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NEXNF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,056. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

