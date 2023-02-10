NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

