NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NKE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,706. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

