Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.