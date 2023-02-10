Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 60,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 119,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

