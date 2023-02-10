Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 871.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

Shares of NDEKY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. 3,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Human Life, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment deals with the manufacture and sale of sealing, protective, process, and automotive materials.

