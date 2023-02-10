Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 871.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nitto Denko Stock Performance
Shares of NDEKY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. 3,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.