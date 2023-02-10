Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 7,859,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,198,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

