Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $809,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.63. The stock had a trading volume of 933,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,783. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

