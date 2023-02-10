Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.28. 694,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,098. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

