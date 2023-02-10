Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,352 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 24,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,789,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

INTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,556,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,301,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.