Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 40,336 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TJX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. 762,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

