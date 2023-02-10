Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 789 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.39. 217,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,082. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $561.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average is $413.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

