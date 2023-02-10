Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of DE traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.10. 252,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

