Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.