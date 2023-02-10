Northland Securities Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $155.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $132.50 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

