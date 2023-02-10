Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,622 shares of company stock worth $184,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.