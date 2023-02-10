NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 1,409.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

