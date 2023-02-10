nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.51-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 208,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 158,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

