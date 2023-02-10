NVR, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $84.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVR in a research note issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $84.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $63.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6,000.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $357.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $68.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $63.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $68.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $283.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $244.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share.

NVR Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,050.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,861.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,456.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,500.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,812,266. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

