OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Short Interest Update

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 5,720.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

OCA Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. OCA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

