Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $67.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $55.01 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

