Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 40,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 44,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

