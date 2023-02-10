OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $339,296.05 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00433110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.85 or 0.28690004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00453648 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000193 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.