OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.49 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,751 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,692,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

