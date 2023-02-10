Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $187.74 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $187.74 million and $62.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.69 or 0.07065533 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00081339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00029053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

