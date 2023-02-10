Orchid (OXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.94 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00046710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00219793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

