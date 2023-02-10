O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $8.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.95 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 246.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.33.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $817.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $773.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

