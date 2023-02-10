O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $856.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $817.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

