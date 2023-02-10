O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 246.78% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY23 guidance to $35.75-36.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $35.75-$36.25 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $17.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $834.08. The company had a trading volume of 56,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.80. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.88.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

