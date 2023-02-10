O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 246.78% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY23 guidance to $35.75-36.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $35.75-$36.25 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $817.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.80. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.33.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.