OriginTrail Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $135.02 million and $2.93 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

