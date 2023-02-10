Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $716.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $716.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.