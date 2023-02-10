Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $711.75.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DNNGY opened at $30.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.