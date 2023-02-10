OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Paul Keith Morben Sells 464 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $43,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,989 shares in the company, valued at $751,045.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

