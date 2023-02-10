Osmosis (OSMO) Market Cap Tops $501.21 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004675 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $501.21 million and $21.38 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00435777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.53 or 0.28866640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00453626 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

