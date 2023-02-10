Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Cap of $10.58 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.58 million and $225,492.02 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,606.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00431205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00097136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00713728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00576698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,857,264 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

