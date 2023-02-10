PACCAR Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 37,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,779% compared to the average volume of 977 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.
In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $7,729,295.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PCAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.
PACCAR shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
