PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $699.48 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $699.48 million and approximately $48.05 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00018986 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 370,361,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,113,702 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

