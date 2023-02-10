PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $699.48 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $699.48 million and approximately $48.05 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00018986 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 370,361,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,113,702 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
