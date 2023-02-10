Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:PXT opened at C$23.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Parex Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,380,779.10.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

