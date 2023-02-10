Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 2,634 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.48. The company had a trading volume of 376,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

