Partners Group Holding AG Sells 70 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

UNP traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,606. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

