PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the January 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

PAX Global Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PXGYF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,647. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

