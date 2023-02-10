PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,084 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $82.42. 7,438,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

